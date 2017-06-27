The bootylicious reason you need to check out Joe Nicholsa new album

If you've never heard Joe Nichols do his version of "Baby Got Back," you'll get your chance on July 28. The concert-favorite is one of twelve tracks on his ninth studio album, Never Gets Old . While Joe's been delivering his live take on Sir-Mix-A-Lot 's bootylicious 1992 rap hit on stage, this is the first time he's recorded it, with an assist from comedian Darren Knight .

