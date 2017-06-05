The best live photos from Governors Ball 2017, from Bleachers to Wu-Tang Clan2:51 pm - Jun 6, 2017

The New York festival was packed with killer sets from the likes of Bleachers, Charli XCX, Lorde, Phoenix, Skepta and more This weekend , 150,000 of New York and beyond's biggest music fans headed across the East River to Randall's Island for three days of excellent live music. Now in its sixth year, Governors Ball has quite a reputation for booking killer line-ups with the likes of Kanye West , The Strokes , Beck , Kings Of Leon , Skrillex , Bjork , Lana Del Rey and many more all having graced the festival with their presence in the past.

