The 25 hottest new albums dropping th...

The 25 hottest new albums dropping this summer

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Salon.com

Music industry release cycles are touch and go. November and December tend to be fallow months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Sun Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,693,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC