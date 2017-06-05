Swizz Beatz, Eve & Just Blaze React to Passing of Ruff Ryders Producer Jay 'Icepick' Jackson
Swizz Beatz attends the 2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 6, 2017 in New York City. The Ruff Ryders lost an important member of their family this week when producer Jay "Icepick" Jackson passed away from cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Mon
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC