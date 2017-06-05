Swizz Beatz, Eve & Just Blaze React t...

Swizz Beatz, Eve & Just Blaze React to Passing of Ruff Ryders Producer Jay 'Icepick' Jackson

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Swizz Beatz attends the 2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 6, 2017 in New York City. The Ruff Ryders lost an important member of their family this week when producer Jay "Icepick" Jackson passed away from cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Mon leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC