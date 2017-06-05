'SoSoSummer 17' concert tour features stars from 'Rap Game' reality show

Jermaine Dupri's SoSoSummer 17 concert tour, made a stop in Cleveland at Playhouse Square's State Theatre on Sunday, June 4. Hosted by Dupri and Da Brat, the SoSoSummer 17 tour was made up of performances by cast members from the Lifetime TV reality show, "The Rap Game." Prior to showtime, fans recognized relatives of several of the show's cast members in the audience and flocked over to their seats, requesting photos and/or selfies.

