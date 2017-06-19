Snoop Dogg Hilariously Impersonates Young Thug in 'Moment I Feared' Video
Snoop Dogg recently dropped the visuals for his Rick Rock-collaborated track, "Moment I Feared," and it appears to be poking fun at Young Thug and the game's new generation of rappers. Being the legend that Snoop is, it's hard to think he would pull a Funkmaster Flex and throw shade at the younger talent, nevertheless, the video is definitely sending some kind of message.
