See Tupac Shakur Choose Death Over Prison in Original 'Juice' Ending
The 25th anniversary edition of the movie 'Juice' contains the film's original ending, in which Tupac defies the law one last time. Tupac made his big-screen acting debut 25 years ago portraying Bishop - a troubled Harlem teen whose turn towards violence tears apart his group of childhood friends - in the movie Juice .
