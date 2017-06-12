See Nas, Jack White Perform Breathles...

See Nas, Jack White Perform Breathless 1920s Version of 'One Mic'

Nas and Jack White teamed up to record the emcee's "One Mic" single with recording technology from the 1920s. Nas revisited his "One Mic" single with a scrappy unplugged trio, including Jack White on piano, for the recently aired PBS documentary The American Epic Sessions.

