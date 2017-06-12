Seagate Launches 8TB Xbox Drive
With 8TB, you could store the entire collection of games available with the new Xbox Game Pass, and still have room left over for your own collection. When Xbox Game Pass launched earlier this month, offering unlimited access to more than 100 downloadable games, Seagate announced its Game Drive for Xbox Game Pass Special Edition external hard drive, available with up to 4TB of storage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Sun
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC