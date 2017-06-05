Rising Peruvian-Born Artist A.CHAL Is Beyond Borders With Addictive, New Wave R&B

A.Chal performs at the Belvedere Vodka x Noisey: Behind The Scene event at SXSW on March 17, 2017 in Austin, Texas. For R&B, quasi-rap wunderkind A.CHAL, Prince and Jimi Hendrix are genius prototypes, DMX's It's Dark And Hell Is Hot is particularly life-changing, Willie ColA3n is a dream collaborator, and "big sexy" music is not only the antithesis of "making-it-rain," it's also his truest gospel.

