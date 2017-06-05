Rapper Warren G will perform on this ...

Rapper Warren G will perform on this parking lot Saturday in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Hip hop star and Long Beach native Warren G will perform a free hometown show Saturday evening on an unlikely stage. The hip hop pioneer, who released his seminal triple-platinum album “Regulate ... G Funk Era,” more than 20 years ago, will perform a free show on the parking lot of the Anderson Paint and Hardware store, 714 Pine Ave. , Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Thu Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC