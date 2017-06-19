Rapper Juvenile freed from Orleans jail, arrested in St. Charles Parish

New Orleans rap star Juvenile, whose non-stage name is Terius Gray, spent Father's Day weekend in the Orleans Justice Center jail, after having been arrested early Saturday morning on charges of failure to pay child support and contempt of court. Two days later, Gray was released from the custody of the jail on Broad Street and immediately turned over to St. Charles Parish sheriff's deputies, who took Gray into custody on a similar but unrelated charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.