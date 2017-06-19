Rapper Juvenile freed from Orleans jail, arrested in St. Charles Parish
New Orleans rap star Juvenile, whose non-stage name is Terius Gray, spent Father's Day weekend in the Orleans Justice Center jail, after having been arrested early Saturday morning on charges of failure to pay child support and contempt of court. Two days later, Gray was released from the custody of the jail on Broad Street and immediately turned over to St. Charles Parish sheriff's deputies, who took Gray into custody on a similar but unrelated charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|1 hr
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|21 hr
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May '17
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC