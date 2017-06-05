Rap mogul Bryan a Birdmana Williamsa ...

Rap mogul Bryan a Birdmana Williamsa is flying Miami Beach coop

Bryan 'Birdman' Williams, co-founder of a Cash Money stable of top hip-hop stars including Drake , Lil Wayne , Tyga , Juvenile and Nicki Minaj , is putting his Palm Island mansion in Miami Beach on the market. The listing has yet to be published on real estate websites, but Brett Harris , the Realtor hired to find a buyer, says Birdman wants $20 million for 70 Palm Island, which he bought for $14.5 million in 2012.

