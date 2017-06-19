Puff Daddy's twin advice for Jay-Z
The 47-year-old rapper - who has six children, Quincy, 26, Justin, 23, Christian, 19, twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 10, and Chance, also 10, from various relationships - think people spend too much time focusing on the negatives of having children, but he believes there's nothing better than being a parent. Asked if he has any advice for his pal - whose wife Beyonce recently gave birth to twins, siblings for their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - he said: "Get ready for two times the love.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|14 hr
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Tue
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May '17
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC