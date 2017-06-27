Puff Daddy wants to be a good parent

The 47-year-old music mogul - who has adopted Quincy, 26, Justin, 23, Christian, 19, twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James, and daughter Chance, all 10, from past relationships - was recently named the richest celebrity by Forbes magazine, with an estimated worth of $820 million, but he insists professional success "doesn't matter" to him as much as being a good parent. He told People magazine: "That doesn't matter to me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.