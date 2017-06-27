Puff Daddy wants to be a good parent

Puff Daddy wants to be a good parent

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 47-year-old music mogul - who has adopted Quincy, 26, Justin, 23, Christian, 19, twin girls D'Lila Star and Jessie James, and daughter Chance, all 10, from past relationships - was recently named the richest celebrity by Forbes magazine, with an estimated worth of $820 million, but he insists professional success "doesn't matter" to him as much as being a good parent. He told People magazine: "That doesn't matter to me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a... 8 hr Hostis Publicus 1
News Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08) Jun 25 Justina 12
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Jun 20 THE TRUTH 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Jun 20 Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,547 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC