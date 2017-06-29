Pitch Battle judge Bebe Rexha says he...

Pitch Battle judge Bebe Rexha says her musical talents were a surprise to her parents

American singer Bebe Rexha has said her gravitation to all things musical in her youth was a surprise to her parents, as they were not musically inclined at all. The pop star takes up her position as the guest judge on Saturday night's Pitch Battle, along with regular judges Gareth Malone and Kelis, as choirs fight it out to be crowned the best vocal group in the UK.

