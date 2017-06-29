Pitch Battle judge Bebe Rexha says her musical talents were a surprise to her parents
American singer Bebe Rexha has said her gravitation to all things musical in her youth was a surprise to her parents, as they were not musically inclined at all. The pop star takes up her position as the guest judge on Saturday night's Pitch Battle, along with regular judges Gareth Malone and Kelis, as choirs fight it out to be crowned the best vocal group in the UK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 burning questions we have about JAY-Z's new a...
|Wed
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Pump it, spin it, rock it behind the turntables (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Justina
|12
|DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'...
|Jun 20
|THE TRUTH
|1
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 20
|Spartacus the cra...
|25
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC