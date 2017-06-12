O'Shea Jackson Jr to star in Dock

The 26-year-old actor - who is the son of rapper and fellow movie star Ice Cube - landed his big break in 2015 starring in 'Straight Outta Compton' and the dark-haired hunk will continue to make waves in the film industry as he portrays the lead role of the baseball pitcher Dock Ellis in the upcoming biopic penned by Joseph Poach. According to Empire Online, O'Shea's upcoming project will see him depict the real life story of the late New York Yankees sportsman - who died in 2008 aged 63 - and his battle against racism in the Major League Baseball during the 1960s and 1970s.

