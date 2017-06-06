Omar Epps, Khalil Kain & Director Ernest R. Dickerson Talk...
Fans of the classic 1992 Hip Hop film starring Tupac Shakur will get to see exclusive interviews with the cast and crew via the new physical release. The video features co-stars Omar Epps and Khalil Kain as well as director Ernest R. Dickerson talking about working with the late Tupac.
