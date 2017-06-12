Nicki Minaj Says Her New Album Will Be "Classic Hip-Hop"

Whoo Kid conducted an interview with Nicki earlier this month for his "Whoolywood Shuffle" Shade 45 radio show and he just released the full version of his conversation with Nicki today . The rap star discussed her upcoming album, which will feature Lil Wayne and Drake, in addition to her dream of collaborating with Eminem and Dr. Dre on one song.

