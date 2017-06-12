Nicki Minaj Says Her New Album Will Be "Classic Hip-Hop"
Whoo Kid conducted an interview with Nicki earlier this month for his "Whoolywood Shuffle" Shade 45 radio show and he just released the full version of his conversation with Nicki today . The rap star discussed her upcoming album, which will feature Lil Wayne and Drake, in addition to her dream of collaborating with Eminem and Dr. Dre on one song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Sun
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC