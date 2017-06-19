[Next Wave] Hip-hop duo XXX's music i...

[Next Wave] Hip-hop duo XXX's music is instinctive, like animals

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Asked what position he would like his team XXX to occupy in the Korean hip-hop scene, rapper Kim Ximya was quiet but confident in his response. "Tupac," he answered, referring to the iconic American rapper, as he sat down for an interview with The Korea Herald on Thursday at the group's studio in Seogyo-dong, Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 57 min slick willie expl... 24
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May '17 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC