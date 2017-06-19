[Next Wave] Hip-hop duo XXX's music is instinctive, like animals
Asked what position he would like his team XXX to occupy in the Korean hip-hop scene, rapper Kim Ximya was quiet but confident in his response. "Tupac," he answered, referring to the iconic American rapper, as he sat down for an interview with The Korea Herald on Thursday at the group's studio in Seogyo-dong, Seoul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|57 min
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May '17
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC