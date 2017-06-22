Nelly Flosses Jewels And Says His Leg...

Nelly Flosses Jewels And Says His Legal Troubles And Tax Bill Are Behind Him

16 hrs ago

The "Hot in Herre" hitmaker was arrested in 2015 for felony drug possession when Tennessee state troopers found narcotics paraphernalia on his tour bus and just a year later he was slapped with a $2 million tax lien by America's Internal Revenue Service . "The arrests, I mean I was detained; I wasn't arrested," he clarifies to Rolling Stone magazine.

Chicago, IL

