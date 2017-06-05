Music News Depeche Mode cover David B...

Music News Depeche Mode cover David Bowie during triumphant London Stadium gig

Sunday

Depeche Mode played a rare UK show as their 'Spirit' tour rolled into London Stadium - with the band even performing a cover of David Bowie 's 'Heroes'. See footage, photos and the setlist below.

