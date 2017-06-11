Movie openings: June 16

Lightning McQueen is back in "Cars 3" as it vies with the third weekend of "Wonder Woman," the girls-being-girls comedy "Rough Night," the Tupac biopic "All Eyez on Me" and the underwater thriller "47 Meters Down" at the box office. "The Book of Henry" with Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay and the Sally Hawkins -Ethan Hawke drama "Maudie" head the limited releases.

