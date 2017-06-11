Movie openings: June 16

Movie openings: June 16

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Lightning McQueen is back in "Cars 3" as it vies with the third weekend of "Wonder Woman," the girls-being-girls comedy "Rough Night," the Tupac biopic "All Eyez on Me" and the underwater thriller "47 Meters Down" at the box office. "The Book of Henry" with Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay and the Sally Hawkins -Ethan Hawke drama "Maudie" head the limited releases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... 20 hr Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC