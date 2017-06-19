Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy dead at age 42
His publicist confirmed the news this afternoon in a statement, explaining his death was caused by complications of Prodigy's lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia: It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis.
