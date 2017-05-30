Mika Singh to pay tribute to Tupac Shakur in his new song
Two decades since his death in a drive-by shooting, Tupac Shakur endures as one of the most iconic hip-hop figures. With his 46th birth anniversary and the release of his biopic just a fortnight away, singer Mika Singh will pay tribute to the American rapper with a new song, 2 Shots, which will be used for the India promotions of the film, All Eyez On Me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC