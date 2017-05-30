Mika Singh to pay tribute to Tupac Sh...

Mika Singh to pay tribute to Tupac Shakur in his new song

DNA India

Two decades since his death in a drive-by shooting, Tupac Shakur endures as one of the most iconic hip-hop figures. With his 46th birth anniversary and the release of his biopic just a fortnight away, singer Mika Singh will pay tribute to the American rapper with a new song, 2 Shots, which will be used for the India promotions of the film, All Eyez On Me.

Chicago, IL

