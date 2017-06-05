Master P's I'm Bout It, 20 years later
When Master P's "Bout It, Bout It" dropped 20 years ago, most people in America had no idea what "pussy popping" was.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Mon
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC