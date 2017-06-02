Master P. To Host Massive Peace Rally In Honor Of Slain Child

Rap mogul Master P is hosting a peace rally before his celebrity basketball game later this month in honor of a young child killed in Kentucky. The first Essence Festival charity celebrity basketball game, staged by Master P's Team Hope NOLA foundation, will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 29, and the "Make 'Em Say Uhh!" hitmaker has added a rally to the events surrounding the big game after hearing about the death of seven-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr., who was killed last month after a stray bullet from a shooting incident passed through his kitchen window and hit him in the head.

