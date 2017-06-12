LT Hutton Says John Singleton Wanted To "Defame" Tupac With Prison Rape Scene
All Eyez On Me director Benny Boom and producer L.T. Hutton showed up to The Breakfast Club this week to discuss the making of the highly anticipated Tupac biopic set to hit theaters June 16 and revealed why it never worked out with John Singleton as the director. The movie was originally supposed to be directed by Singleton with the backing of Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur, but it didn't exactly work out that way.
