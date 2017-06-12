LT Hutton Says John Singleton Wanted ...

LT Hutton Says John Singleton Wanted To "Defame" Tupac With Prison Rape Scene

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

All Eyez On Me director Benny Boom and producer L.T. Hutton showed up to The Breakfast Club this week to discuss the making of the highly anticipated Tupac biopic set to hit theaters June 16 and revealed why it never worked out with John Singleton as the director. The movie was originally supposed to be directed by Singleton with the backing of Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur, but it didn't exactly work out that way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 17 hr Putins Glock Holster 21
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC