Lil Wayne's 3rd Annual Lil Weezyana Fest Is Happening
Lil Wayne keeps spreading the love in his hometown as he announced the third annual Lil Weezyana Fest Friday on Twitter. The inaugural Lil Weezyana Fest featured a Hot Boys reunion and last year, Weezy teamed up with 2 Chainz for a special presentation of their Collegrove project.
