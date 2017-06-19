Lil Wayne sells Miami Beach mansion a...

Lil Wayne sells Miami Beach mansion after 2 years on market

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this May 21, 2017, file photo, Lil Wayne performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lil Wayne has sold his Miami Beach mansion for $10 million after putting it on the market more than two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... 14 hr THE TRUTH 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Tue Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May '17 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC