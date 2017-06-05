Lil Wayne Reportedly Being Sued For H...

Lil Wayne Reportedly Being Sued For Hate Crime

After Lil Wayne allegedly punched a security guard in the face at Hyde nightclub in June 2016, the recipient of the blow is reportedly suing the mega rapper and calling it a "hate crime." The California man claims while working the door at the Sunset Strip club, Wayne showed up with his entourage for a BET Awards after party hosted by 2 Chainz and Wayne himself.

