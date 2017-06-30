Kendall and Kylie Jenner accused of cultural appropriation by Notorious B.I.G.'s mom

Kendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kendall Jenner, left, and Kylie Jenner arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.