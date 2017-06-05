Kathy Griffin Isn't Alone: 8 Other Celebrities Who've Been...

Comedian Kathy Griffin , who caught heat last week after posing with a facsimile of President Donald Trump's severed head,said during a press conference Friday that Trump and his family have targeted her for retaliation, and that she is now the subject of a Secret Service investigation over the photo. While Griffin's attorney, Lisa Bloom, called the situation "outrageous and unprecedented," that's not entirely true - at least not the "unprecedented part."

