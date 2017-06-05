Justice Served

Justice Served

Read more: DreadCentrol.com

If you had the opportunity to get some serious revenge on someone that had done you wrong, would you take the chance at vindication? How about if someone in your family had been victimized? Would the stakes change for you knowing you could get away with it, or would your moral compass point towards the high road and spare a life? The very interesting question is posed in Marvin Young's thriller, Justice Served - let's lock ourselves in and cut this one open, shall we? The man who calls himself "Young MC" has taken on the role of director, far removed from his rap-days back in the late-80s , and his maiden voyage into celluloid-riddled waters to swim with the big fish turned out a lot better than I'd originally expected.

