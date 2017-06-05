Juice stays fresh after 25 years

The new 25th anniversary Blu-ray edition features commentary from Dickerson, interviews with the cast and crew and even the film's original ending, which -- in my view and Dickerson's -- is much more powerful than the one in the finished movie. Today, the film is known for launching the acting careers of Omar Epps , hip-hop legend Tupac Skakur, Queen Latifah and Donald Faison .

