John Singleton's 'All Eyez On Me' Script with Tupac Prison Rape Scene

" All Eyez On Me " filmmakers and famed director John Singleton are beefing over the version of the movie Singleton wanted to make -- and now we have the script at the center of the feud. TMZ obtained several pages from a 2014 draft written by Singleton, and it includes a scene where prison guards lock Tupac in the library, and turn the other way while other inmates assault him.

