Jermaine Dupri brings 'SoSoSummer Tour 17' to Playhouse Square June 4

Cast members from the first three seasons of the Lifetime reality show, "The Rap Game," are accompanying Dupri on his 20-city "SoSoSummer 17" Tour, and his next stop is right here in Cleveland, June 4, at Playhouse Square's State Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Miss Mulatto and Mani, Deetranada, Supa Peach, Prince of NY, Lil Key, King Roscoe and Nia Kay are among the artists on the tour.

