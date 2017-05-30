Jermaine Dupri brings 'SoSoSummer Tour 17' to Playhouse Square June 4
Cast members from the first three seasons of the Lifetime reality show, "The Rap Game," are accompanying Dupri on his 20-city "SoSoSummer 17" Tour, and his next stop is right here in Cleveland, June 4, at Playhouse Square's State Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Miss Mulatto and Mani, Deetranada, Supa Peach, Prince of NY, Lil Key, King Roscoe and Nia Kay are among the artists on the tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May 8
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr '17
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC