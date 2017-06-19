Jay Z Will Drop A Brand New Album; Check Out The First Single "Adnis"
Rap mogul Jay Z surprised his fans with a snippet of a new song, to promote a brand-new hip-hop album. The rapper dropped a teaser for a song called "Adnis" off of his new album titled 4:44, which will reportedly be released at midnight on June 30. "Letter to my dad that I never wrote/Speeches I prepared that I never spoke/Words on the paper that I never read/Prose's never penned they stayed in my head."
