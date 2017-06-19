Jay Z Will Drop A Brand New Album; Ch...

Jay Z Will Drop A Brand New Album; Check Out The First Single "Adnis"

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

Rap mogul Jay Z surprised his fans with a snippet of a new song, to promote a brand-new hip-hop album. The rapper dropped a teaser for a song called "Adnis" off of his new album titled 4:44, which will reportedly be released at midnight on June 30. "Letter to my dad that I never wrote/Speeches I prepared that I never spoke/Words on the paper that I never read/Prose's never penned they stayed in my head."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Jun 15 Putins Glock Holster 21
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May '17 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC