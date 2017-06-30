Jay Z Teases Surprise Album Release: Watch
Jay Z , the entrepreneur, hip-hop great and proud dad to an expanding brood, has a surprise to share: he's prepping the release of a new album. A mysterious campaign got tongues wagging last week when posters splashed with the numbers "4:44" and the date "6.30.17" popped up in Hollywood, New York and online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Jun 15
|Putins Glock Holster
|21
|Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c...
|Jun 11
|Atheist
|1
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jun 8
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May '17
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC