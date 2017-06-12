Jay-Z Teases 4:44 Album With Mysteriously Titled ''Kill Jay Z'' Commercial
Earlier today, the rapper, who recently added the hyphen back into his notable name, released a new commercial teasing his highly anticipated new album, 4:44 , which drops on Friday. The 23-second commercial from Sprint and Tidal features striking imagery and a rather dramatic name, "Kill Jay Z," which is very likely a reference to Hova's recent name switch.
