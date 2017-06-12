Jay Z Takes On Criminal Justice System & Bail Industry For Father's Day
Jay Z shifted some time ago from primarily weaving tales about his former life as a drug dealer into the business mogul he is today. Earlier this year, the Brooklyn star helped produce a series regarding the tragic case of Kalief Browder , which has ignited Hov's passion into taking on the criminal justice system and what he calls the "exploitative bail industry."
