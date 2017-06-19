Jay-Z makes name change

Jay-Z makes name change

14 hrs ago

The '99 Problems' rapper - whose real name is Shawn Carter - has been known as Jay Z since the release of his 2013 LP 'Magna Carta Holy Grail', but the announcement of his new visual album '4.44' revealed he has reverted back to his original stylization, but using all capital letters. Jay previously revealed he had dropped the punctuation mark because it was "not useful anymore", but it is unclear why he has now restored it.

Start the conversation

Chicago, IL

