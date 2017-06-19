Jay-Z delays tour following arrival of twins
The 47-year-old rap star's wife Beyonce gave birth earlier this month and their arrival has convinced Jay to delay the tour for his much-anticipated '4:44' album, which is slated for release on June 30. A source said: "There is a tour to follow. It was originally planned for summer but has been moved to fall because of the kids."
