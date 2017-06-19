Jay-Z delays tour following arrival o...

Jay-Z delays tour following arrival of twins

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 47-year-old rap star's wife Beyonce gave birth earlier this month and their arrival has convinced Jay to delay the tour for his much-anticipated '4:44' album, which is slated for release on June 30. A source said: "There is a tour to follow. It was originally planned for summer but has been moved to fall because of the kids."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... 7 hr THE TRUTH 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Tue Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May '17 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 281,915,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC