Jada Pinkett Smith disputes accuracy of Tupac Shakur film Rap legend...
Rap legend Tupac Shakur would have been 46 on Friday, and childhood friend Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media to dispute the accuracy of her relationship with the late singer in the new film "All Eyez on Me." "Forgive me ... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in 'All Eyez on Me' to stand as truth," Pinkett Smith posted on Twitter.
