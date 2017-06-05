It's not about 'the Benjamins' anymore: Rappers are referencing ...
The American dollar has taken such a dip that even rappers have decided to diversify their mentions from U.S. dollars to foreign wads of cash, including the Canadian dollar and the British pound. From P. Diddy name-checking "the Benjamins" way back in 1997 to Jay Z fearing a stock market crash in "100$ Bill," money is a common symbol of status and success in hip-hop, but not so when it comes to American cash - at least not recently.
