Irv Gotti's Grooming Superstars With New Deal For Murder Inc.
Irv Gotti recently relaunched his legendary Murder Inc. record label, under a new deal with former business partners Lyor Cohen and Kevin Liles. Irv has a new deal with 300 Entertainment and under the terms of the new agreement, 300 will help Murder Inc. market, promote and sell artists on the label's roster.
