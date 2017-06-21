Irv Gotti's Grooming Superstars With ...

Irv Gotti's Grooming Superstars With New Deal For Murder Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

Irv Gotti recently relaunched his legendary Murder Inc. record label, under a new deal with former business partners Lyor Cohen and Kevin Liles. Irv has a new deal with 300 Entertainment and under the terms of the new agreement, 300 will help Murder Inc. market, promote and sell artists on the label's roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeMario Jackson's Ex Defends Him Amid 'BIP'... Tue THE TRUTH 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Jun 20 Spartacus the cra... 25
News Ice Cube takes Bill Maher to task over N-word c... Jun 11 Atheist 1
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jun 8 Cmillz 227
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Jun 5 leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May '17 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May '17 Marryenth 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC