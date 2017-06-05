in Pictures: Rock, rap and dance frenzy for Isle of Wight Festival Friday
ROCK, rap and dance combined in fine style to get this year's Isle of Wight Festival under way last night . Organisers added another dimension to the rock and dance formula, which has proved so popular in the past, by inviting rap megastars Run DMC to the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isle of Wight County Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Cmillz
|227
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|leafravee
|523
|3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway
|May 18
|Reality Speaks
|2
|check me out! hot freestyles!
|May '17
|Marryenth
|1
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|ichweiss
|172
|Need Opinions
|Apr '17
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr '17
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC