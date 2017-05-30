Ice-T and Coco Austin mobbed by fans in Sydney

Three Jihadi knifemen are shot dead by police after killing six and hurting 30: Gang yell 'this is for Allah' after mowing down crowd on London Bridge and then going from bar to bar in stabbing frenzy 'They were running into all the bars and stabbing everyone': Hero threw bottles and chairs at terrorists as they slaughtered innocents around London Bridge 'On the floor!': Moment police barge into a pub near London Bridge and shout at terrified customers to get on the ground as knifemen target bar and restaurant goers Elite SAS 'Blue Thunder' unit lands helicopter on London Bridge as soldiers are scrambled to hunt jihadi terrorists who shouted 'this is for Allah' before killing six in a knife frenzy Bystander 'shot in the head as police opened fire' on knifemen who targeted drinkers at the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market and stabbed one customer 'five times in the chest' Three knifemen ... (more)

