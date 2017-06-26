Ice-T and Body Count to Chronicle Life Story and Career on The Howard Stern Show

Ice-T will appear as the featured in-studio guest on 'The Howard Stern Show' for the first time, as he promotes Body Count's latest album, 'Bloodlust.' Photo Courtesy: SiriusXM and Century Media Records Ice-T is making history again, as he's scheduled to appear as the featured in-studio guest tomorrow morning on ' The Howard Stern Show .'

