Ice Cube to receive star on Hollywood...

Ice Cube to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame this month

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KKIQ-FM Pleasanton

The superstar will be honored in the category of Recording by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. While Cube is now a sought-after director, producer and actor, he first found fame as a member of the groundbreaking West Coast rap group N.W.A., and then as a critically-acclaimed solo artist in his own right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Mon leafravee 523
News 3-6 Mafia Biopic Already Underway May 18 Reality Speaks 2
check me out! hot freestyles! May 8 Marryenth 1
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr '17 ichweiss 172
Need Opinions Apr '17 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr '17 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr '17 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC