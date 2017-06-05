Ice Cube to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame this month
The superstar will be honored in the category of Recording by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. While Cube is now a sought-after director, producer and actor, he first found fame as a member of the groundbreaking West Coast rap group N.W.A., and then as a critically-acclaimed solo artist in his own right.
